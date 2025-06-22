JP Sears News: Suffers seventh loss
Sears (5-7) took the loss in Sunday's game against Cleveland. He allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings with five strikeouts.
The 29-year-old southpaw generated a solid 13 whiffs in this 92-pitch outing, as he bounced back after getting shelled by Houston in his last appearance. Sears managed to post his sixth start of the season without conceding a homer out of 16 total games started. Through 81 frames, Sears now sports a 5.44 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 63:19 K:BB while allowing 18 long balls. He currently lines up to make his next start versus his former club, the Yankees, on the road next weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now