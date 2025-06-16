JT Brubaker Injury: On cusp of activation

Brubaker (ribs) rejoined the Yankees on Monday after completing his rehab assignment, and manager Aaron Boone said that the right-hander is in line for "potential activation" from the 60-day injured list, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Brubaker has yet to make his Yankees debut since being acquired from the Pirates in March 2024, as he was limited to a slew of minor-league rehab appearances last season while completing his recovery from April 2023 Tommy John surgery. The right-hander received a clean bill of health heading into spring training, but he fractured three of his ribs after being struck by a comebacker in late February and has spent the last three-plus months working his way back from the injury. Brubaker has finally reached the finish line in his recovery, and he closed out his extended rehab assignment in impressive fashion by allowing one earned run on no hits and two walks over five innings in his most recent outing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. Though Brubaker has been building up as a starter during his rehab, he may be more likely to work in long relief once the Yankees activate him within the next few days.