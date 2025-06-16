Menu
J.T. Ginn headshot

J.T. Ginn News: Activated from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

The Athletics activated Ginn (quad) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Ginn missed almost a month of action with a strained quad. The Athletics have not revealed whether Ginn will rejoin the rotation or be used in the bullpen. The club has not announced starters beyond the firs game Monday of its four-game set against the Astros, so Ginn could theoretically slot into the rotation any of those days.

J.T. Ginn
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
