J.T. Ginn News: Activated from injured list
The Athletics activated Ginn (quad) from the 15-day injured list Monday.
Ginn missed almost a month of action with a strained quad. The Athletics have not revealed whether Ginn will rejoin the rotation or be used in the bullpen. The club has not announced starters beyond the firs game Monday of its four-game set against the Astros, so Ginn could theoretically slot into the rotation any of those days.
