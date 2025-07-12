J.T. Realmuto News: Collects three hits in loss

Realmuto went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Padres.

Realmuto has posted a trio of three-hit efforts in July, going 14-for-33 (.424) across nine games this month. He's added three RBI and four doubles, but he hasn't hit a home run since May 21 in Colorado. The catcher is at a .264/.322/.376 slash line with five homers, 31 RBI, 35 runs scored, five stolen bases, 16 doubles and one triple across 78 games. While his power looks to be in full decline, he's still making steady contact overall.