J.T. Realmuto News: Crosses home three times
Realmuto went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and three runs scored during Friday's 8-0 win over Toronto.
Realmuto gave the Phillies a six-run lead in the eighth with an RBI double and crossed home plate three times, a season high. The veteran catcher has reached base safely in eight of his last nine games, and over that span he has gone 11-for-32 (.344) with six runs scored, two doubles and five RBI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now