J.T. Realmuto News: Three hits in matinee

Realmuto went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Padres.

The veteran catcher was rested for the nightcap. Realmuto has been racking up hits over the last month, batting .333 (23-for-69) since June 9, but his last home run came back on May 21 -- and that was at Coors Field. On the season, he's slashing .252/.316/.365 with five homers, five steals, 28 RBI and 32 runs in 71 contests.