Juan Burgos News: Promoted to majors

The Mariners selected Burgos' contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.

The 25-year-old right-hander has dominated across two levels in the minors this season with a 0.62 ERA, 0.59 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB over 29 innings. Burgos will join the Mariners' bullpen in Texas, and his first appearance will mark be his major-league debut. Per Tim Booth of The Seattle Times, the Mariners designated Zach Pop for assignment in order to make room on the 40-man roster for Burgos.