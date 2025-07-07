Juan Morillo News: Back in big leagues

Morillo was recalled from Triple-A Reno prior to Monday's game against the Padres.

Morillo is taking the roster spot of Shelby Miller, who was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right forearm strain. Morillo has found success at the big-league level in 2025 and had posted a solid 0.96 ERA with nine strikeouts in his previous 12 appearances (9.1 innings) prior to being demoted to Triple-A on Wednesday.