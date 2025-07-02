Menu
Juan Morillo News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

The Diamondbacks optioned Morillo to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old's move to the minors will clear a spot on the active roster for Jake Woodford, who signed with the D-backs on Wednesday. Morillo has posted a 4.01 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 24.2 innings in the majors this year, and he could return to Arizona later in the season if/when the Diamondbacks need a fresh bullpen arm.

Juan Morillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
