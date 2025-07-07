Julian Fernandez News: Poised for promotion

The Dodgers will call up Fernandez from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Monday's game in Milwaukee, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Fernandez has collected a 4.08 ERA and 32:10 K:BB over 28.2 inning this season with Oklahoma City. The 29-year-old's only big-league experience came back in 2021, when he permitted eight runs over 6.2 frames in six appearances for the Rockies. Fernandez is not on the Dodgers' 40-man roster, which is currently full, so the club will need to free a spot.