Julio Rodriguez News: Suspended 80 games
Rodriguez was suspended 80 games by MLB for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.
The suspension will take effect immediately after the 25-year-old pitcher tested positive for Nandrolone. He started the season with High-A Asheville before being assigned to Double-A Corpus Christi on June 17. Rodriguez has made three appearances in Double-A, where he has allowed one run (none earned) on one hit and two walks while striking out six across 4.1 innings.
