Jung Hoo Lee News: Drives in three in win

Lee went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI in Friday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers.

Lee regained the lead for the Giants with a two-run triple in the fourth inning, then added an RBI single to cap a five-run rally in the fifth. This was his first multi-RBI game since June 15, which also came against the Dodgers. Lee has hit well so far in July, going 11-for-31 (.355) across eight games this month. As long as the bat stays hot, the production should follow. Overall, Lee has a .251/.316/.404 slash line with six home runs, 40 RBI, 49 runs scored, six stolen bases, 18 doubles and eight triples through 90 contests.