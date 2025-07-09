Jung Hoo Lee News: Multi-hit effort in victory
Lee went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.
Lee hit two singles in the victory, marking his second multi-hit effort this month. The 26-year-old outfielder has logged at least one hit in five of six appearances in July, slashing .320/.308/.440 with three RBI, three runs scored and two extra-base hits across 26 plate appearances. Overall, he owns a .246/.311/.396 slash line with 49 runs scored, 37 RBI, six homers, six stolen bases and an 11.1 percent strikeout rate across 370 plate appearances this season.
