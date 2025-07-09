Menu
Jung Hoo Lee News: Multi-hit effort in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

Lee went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

Lee hit two singles in the victory, marking his second multi-hit effort this month. The 26-year-old outfielder has logged at least one hit in five of six appearances in July, slashing .320/.308/.440 with three RBI, three runs scored and two extra-base hits across 26 plate appearances. Overall, he owns a .246/.311/.396 slash line with 49 runs scored, 37 RBI, six homers, six stolen bases and an 11.1 percent strikeout rate across 370 plate appearances this season.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
