Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee News: Resting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Lee isn't in the Giants' lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Lee has made eight consecutive starts, but struggled in that span by going 2-for-26. The center fielder slashed .143/.277/.274 across 101 plate appearances in the month of June, which brought his average down from .277 entering June to .240 entering July. As he looks to get a reset from the bench Tuesday, Daniel Johnson is starting in center field and batting seventh.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now