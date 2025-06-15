Justin Crawford News: Moves past quad injury

Crawford (quadriceps) has gone 2-for-9 with a walk while making a pair of starts in center field since returning to the Triple-A Lehigh Valley lineup Saturday.

Crawford missed just over a week's worth of due to a quad injury, but Lehigh Valley never placed him on its injured list before he checked back into the starting nine this weekend. The 21-year-old is now batting .344/.411/.439 with 23 steals in 29 attempts through 54 games at Triple-A, and his contact skills and speed could earn him a look in the majors at some point later this summer if the Phillies aren't satisfied with the production the duo of Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas are providing in their center field platoon.