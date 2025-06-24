Justin Foscue News: Make season debut

Foscue started at first base and 0-for-3 in Monday's 6-0 loss to Baltimore.

Foscue, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, made his season debut for the Rangers. His MLB debut came in April of 2024 but was cut short immediately by an oblique injury. A 14th-overall draft pick in 2021, Foscue came up as a second baseman but has since added first base to his profile and could see time there with Jake Burger (oblique) on the 10-day injured list.