Justin Hagenman News: Drawing start Friday

Hagenman is slated to start Friday's game against the Yankees at Citi Field, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old right-hander will be making his first MLB start Friday, after his prior two appearances with the Mets came in relief. Before he was recalled Thursday, Hagenman had been making regular turns out of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse, with whom he's posted a 6.21 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 46:9 K:BB in 42 innings. With a decent showing Friday, Hagenman could get another start with the Mets next week, but he might not have much longevity in the rotation beyond that with Sean Manaea (oblique/elbow) and Kodai Senga (hamstring) both nearing returns from the injured list.