Justin Hagenman News: Moves up from Triple-A

The Mets recalled Hagenman from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Hagenman is expected to pitch in Friday's game versus the Phillies, either as a traditional starter or in a bulk-relief role. However, he will be available to pitch Thursday, if needed. The righty struck out four while yielding one run over 3.1 innings out of the bullpen for the Mets back in April in his major-league debut.