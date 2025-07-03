Justin Hagenman News: Recalled from Syracuse

The Mets recalled Hagenman from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Hagenman has struggled to begin the season in Triple-A, accumulating a 6.21 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 42 innings. However, the Mets are dealing with a shortage of rotation arms following Paul Blackburn's (shoulder) move to the IL and Blade Tidwell's move back to Syracuse, so Hagenman will likely make a start or two for New York leading up to the All-Star break.