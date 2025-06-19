Menu
Justin Hagenman News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

The Mets recalled Hagenman from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Hagenman is expected to pitch in Friday's game versus the Phillies, either as a traditional starter or in a bulk relief role. However, he will be available to pitch Thursday, if needed. The righty struck out four while yielding one run over 3.1 innings out of the bullpen for the Mets back in April in his major-league debut.

Justin Hagenman
New York Mets
