Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Hagenman headshot

Justin Hagenman News: Sent back to Syracuse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

The Mets optioned Hagenman to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Hagenman made his MLB debut Wednesday, allowing one earned run while striking out four batters across 3.1 innings in bulk relief. Despite his quality performance, it seems the Mets would still like to see more from the 28-year-old righty in the minors, where he currently holds a 6.97 ERA and 1.88 WHIP. Max Kranick was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Justin Hagenman
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now