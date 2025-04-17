Justin Hagenman News: Sent back to Syracuse

The Mets optioned Hagenman to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Hagenman made his MLB debut Wednesday, allowing one earned run while striking out four batters across 3.1 innings in bulk relief. Despite his quality performance, it seems the Mets would still like to see more from the 28-year-old righty in the minors, where he currently holds a 6.97 ERA and 1.88 WHIP. Max Kranick was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.