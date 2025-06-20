Justin Hagenman News: Sent to Triple-A

The Mets optioned Hagenman to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The Mets needed to make a move in order to promote Blade Tidwell ahead of his start Friday against the Phillies. Hagenman made his MLB debut back in April but was sent back down after working 3.1 innings of bulk relief. He did the same in Thursday's 7-1 loss to Atlanta, pitching 2.2 innings out of the bullpen, allowing zero runs on two hits and no walks whiles striking out one.