Justin Hagenman News: Takes loss in relief appearance

Hagenman (0-1) was the pitcher of record in the Mets' 7-3 loss to the Orioles on Thursday in the second game of a doubleheader, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out three over two innings in relief.

After making his first major-league start in his previous appearance last Friday against the Yankees, Hagenman shifted to a relief role while the Mets treated the second game of the twin bill as a bullpen day. After Brandon Waddell worked the first three innings of the contest, Hagenman entered a 3-3 game in the bottom of the fourth and turned in a clean frame. The righty then retired two of the first three batters he faced in the fifth, but he allowed the next three batters to reach base as the Orioles broke the tie and put him on the hook for the loss. Considering Hagenman tossed 41 pitches Thursday, he's unlikely to be available for at least the next couple of days, so the Mets could option him to Triple-A Syracuse to clear a spot on the active roster for Kodai Senga (hamstring), who will be reinstated from the injured list ahead of his start Friday in Kansas City.