Justin Hagenman News: Will pitch in Friday's game

The Mets will recalled Hagenman from Triple-A Syracuse to serve either as the starting pitcher or bulk reliever in Friday's game in Philadelphia, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

With Tylor Megill (elbow) landing on the 15-day injured list this week and Frankie Montas (lat) and Sean Manaea (oblique) not quite ready yet, the Mets are in need of a spot starter. Hagenman pitched well in a bulk relief appearance earlier this season with the Mets, striking out four over 3.1 frames of one-run ball. He's made six starts and four relief appearances this season with Syracuse, collecting a bloated 6.21 ERA but an impressive 39:8 K:BB over 33.1 innings.