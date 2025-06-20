Justin Hagenman News: Works in relief Thursday

Hagenman struck out one and allowed two hits and no walks in 2.2 shutout innings of relief in Thursday's 7-1 loss to Atlanta.

Though Hagenman was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse prior to Thursday's game, multiple reports suggested that the Mets were planning on saving him for Friday, when he was expected to start or work in bulk relief in the team's series opener in Philadelphia. However, after starter Clay Holmes was unable to make it out of the fifth Thursday, the Mets ended up calling upon Hagenman to eat some innings and save the rest of the bullpen from overuse. Hagenman was able to get the job done, but he could be headed back to Syracuse on Friday with the Mets now set to call up Blade Tidwell from the minors to make a spot start against the Phillies.