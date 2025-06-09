Menu
Justin Martinez Injury: Exits with trainer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Martinez left Monday's game against the Mariners with an undisclosed injury, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Martinez was one out away from recording his sixth save of the season, but he made a motion for the trainer after throwing a 97 mph sinker to Donovan Solano. Martinez is presumably headed for further evaluation to determine the severity of his injury. Jeff Brigham was deployed in Martinez's stead.

Justin Martinez
Arizona Diamondbacks
