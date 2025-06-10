Justin Martinez Injury: Out with UCL sprain

The Diamondbacks placed Martinez on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to a sprained UCL in his right elbow.

The right-hander experienced tightness in the elbow during the ninth inning of Monday's contest, and a UCL sprain is an ominous initial diagnosis. The severity of the issue isn't yet known, and manager Torey Lovullo said Martinez is headed for a second opinion on the MRI result, per Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic. Even a low-grade sprain could require a lengthy absence, with Tommy John surgery likely being the worst-case scenario. Shelby Miller is likely to be the next man up as Arizona's closer.