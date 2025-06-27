Justin Slaten Injury: Starting up throwing program
Slaten (shoulder) is scheduled to play catch Saturday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
It will be the right-hander's first time throwing since he landed on the injured list nearly a month ago due to shoulder inflammation. Slaten will require some time to build back up in his throwing program, so he shouldn't be expected to rejoin the Red Sox until after the All-Star break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now