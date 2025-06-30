Menu
Fantasy Baseball
Justin Sterner headshot

Justin Sterner News: Summoned to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

The Athletics recalled Sterner from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Sterner was unscored upon in 24 of his first 25 appearances in the majors this season but was sent down earlier this month after allowing nine runs (eight earned) across his last two innings. He could work his way back into some high-leverage appearances but will likely be used in the middle innings initially.

Justin Sterner
Sacramento Athletics
