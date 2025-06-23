Justin Turner News: Enters lineup Monday
Turner is starting at first base and batting eighth in Monday's game against the Cardinals.
With St. Louis starting lefty Matthew Liberatore, regular first baseman Michael Busch will get a day off, allowing Turner to enter the lineup. The veteran is just 3-for-17 this month and is only batting .204 with a .551 OPS overall, so his fantasy appeal has been limited so far in 2025.
