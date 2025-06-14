Menu
Justin Verlander headshot

Justin Verlander Injury: Completes bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Verlander (pectoral) completed a bullpen session Saturday and is expected to return during the Giants' upcoming homestand,Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Verlander completed a 65-pitch sim game Wednesday in what appeared to be his final test before activation. Saturday's activity may have been one final confirmation that he's ready to retake the mound, which he appears likely to do within the next week.

Justin Verlander
San Francisco Giants
