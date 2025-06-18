Justin Verlander News: Activated ahead of start

The Giants activated Verlander (pectoral) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Guardians on Wednesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Verlander has been cleared to return to the Giants' rotation after a near four-week stint on the IL due to a right pectoral strain. He was able to skip a rehab assignment and will make his first start since May 18 against the Athletics. Verlander went 0-2 in his six starts prior to landing on the IR, registering a 2.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB across 33.1 innings over that span.