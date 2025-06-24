Justin Verlander News: Gives up three runs in loss

Verlander (0-5) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings to take the loss versus the Marlins on Tuesday.

Verlander was reinstated from the paternity list Monday after welcoming his second child into the world. He's now allowed seven runs (six earned) over 9.2 innings since returning from a pectoral injury that cost him a month. Verlander is at a 4.52 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 52:23 K:BB across 61.2 innings over 12 starts this season, and he's still searching for his first win as a Giant. The 42-year-old right-hander is projected to make his next start in another favorable matchup this weekend on the road versus the White Sox.