Justin Verlander headshot

Justin Verlander News: Put on paternity list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 20, 2025 at 3:31pm

The Giants placed Verlander on the paternity list Friday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Verlander will be away from the team temporarily for personal reasons, but he should be back to make his regularly scheduled turn in the rotation that's set for Tuesday against Miami. Brett Wisely was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.

Justin Verlander
San Francisco Giants
