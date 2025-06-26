Menu
Justin Wrobleski News: Expected to pitch Sunday in KC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Wrobleski is expected to pitch during Sunday's game in Kansas City, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers are holding off naming a starter for the series Finale against the Royals, likely because they're planning to use an opener in front of Wrobleski. The southpaw has fared much better in bulk relief than he has as a traditional starter, posting a 1.96 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 19:2 K:BB over 18.1 innings in the former role.

Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers
