Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Justin Wrobleski headshot

Justin Wrobleski News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

The Dodgers optioned Wrobleski to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Wrobleski struggled as a bulk reliever Saturday against the Astros, permitting five runs (four earned) over 4.2 innings while notching six strikeouts. The lefty had pitched well in June with a 2.73 ERA and 26:6 K:BB over 26.1 frames, but with Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) poised to return later this week, Wrobleski will head to Oklahoma City for now.

Justin Wrobleski
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now