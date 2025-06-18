Justin Wrobleski News: Set to piggyback Sheehan

Wrobleski is expected to pitch multiple innings in relief Wednesday against the Padres behind starter Emmet Sheehan (elbow), Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Sheehan will return from the 60-day injured list to make his 2025 Dodgers debut Wednesday, but because he maxed out at 3.1 innings and 63 pitches over his four-start rehab assignment coming off his May 2024 Tommy John surgery, he'll have his workload monitored carefully. With Sheehan unlikely to cover the five innings he would need to qualify for a win, Wrobleski may be the Dodgers pitcher most likely to factor into any decision Wednesday. Wrobleski will be available on four days' rest and should be capable of working as long as the Dodgers need him to after he allowed one earned run and struck out five over 4.1 innings of bulk relief in his most recent appearance for the big club.