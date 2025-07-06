Justin Wrobleski News: Struggles behind Ohtani in loss

Wrobleski (4-3) tossed 4.2 innings in bulk relief Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out six batters to take the loss.

Shohei Ohtani gave the Dodgers two scoreless frames to begin the game, but Wrobleski couldn't hold a 2-0 lead. He gave up four runs in his initial frame, then served up a solo homer in the fourth inning. To Wrobleski's credit, he gave Los Angeles some needed length and retired 12 of the final 14 batters he faced, but the early damage against him was too much for the Dodgers to overcome. It appears Ohtani will continue to build up his workload gradually and slowly, so Wrobleski may continue to work in a bulk role behind the two-way star. If that ends up being the case, both hurlers could next see action against San Francisco next weekend.