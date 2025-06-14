Justin Wrobleski News: Works in long relief Friday

Wrobleski struck out five and allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks over 4.1 innings out of the bullpen in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Giants.

After he made his second start of the season with the big club in his previous appearance June 6 in St. Louis, Wrobleski was initially listed as the Dodgers' starter for this past Wednesday's game against the Padres. However, the Dodgers ultimately made a late change and had Ben Casparius make a four-inning start, while a slew of relievers finished out the contest. It's unclear what the Dodgers' plans were heading into Friday, but Wrobleski ended up effectively piggybacking starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who racked up 102 pitches over 4.2 innings before giving way to the southpaw. The Dodgers kicked off a stretch of 10 games in 10 days Friday, and with the likelihood that the team expands its rotation to six men during the upcoming week, Wrobleski could soon be in line for another start or bulk-relief appearance.