Justyn-Henry Malloy News: Returning to big club

The Tigers recalled Malloy from Triple-A Toledo. He'll start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals.

Malloy has spent the last month in Triple-A and slashed .300/.485/.371 with three steals and one home run in 97 plate appearances. He hasn't had as much success at the plate in the majors this season, but Malloy could get some playing time in the outfield or at designated hitter against left-handed pitching while he's up with the big club. The Tigers made room on the 26-man roster for Malloy by optioning right-hander Dylan Smith to Toledo.