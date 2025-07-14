Kade Snell News: Selected by Cubs

The Cubs selected Snell 151st overall in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Snell worked as a two-way player early in his college career but shifted to playing as Alabama's full-time left fielder in 2025. He had a 1.039 OPS with 10 homers in 58 games during his senior season, and he's more of a balanced hitter than a true power threat. He doesn't offer much on the bases and didn't record a steal during his two years with the Crimson Tide.