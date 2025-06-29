Kade Strowd News: Sent back to Triple-A

The Orioles optioned Strowd to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Strowd will give up his spot in the Orioles bullpen to right-hander Matt Bowman, whose contract was selected from Triple-A. After being called up from Norfolk on Friday, Strowd made appearances in both of the Orioles' first two contests of their series against Tampa Bay, covering 3.1 innings while allowing one earned run on two hits and one walk.