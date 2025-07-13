Kaeden Kent News: Selected by Yankees

The Yankees have selected Kent with the 103rd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Kent, a lefty-hitting infielder from Texas A&M who is the son of five-time All-Star Jeff Kent, wasn't expected to be taken on the first night of the draft. He is a bat-first infielder who is likely to end up at second base. Kent hit .279 with a .398 OBP and 13 home runs in 56 games this spring for the Aggies.