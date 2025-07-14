Kaleb Wing News: Snagged by Cubs

The Cubs have selected Wing with the 121st overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A two-way prep player from California, Wing had been a defensive-minded shortstop before breaking out this spring on the mound, where he doesn't have as much history. Wing's fastball was up to 95 mph this spring with a curveball that could be plus. At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, he should add good weight and likely more velocity in the coming years.