Kane Kepley News: Snagged by Cubs
The Cubs have selected Kepley with the 56th overall pick in the First-Year Player Draft.
There's no sugarcoating the fact Kepley probably won't provide much over-the-fence power in pro ball. The lefty-hitting center fielder is listed at 5-foot-8, 180 pounds and hit three home runs in 61 games this spring as a junior for North Carolina after spending his first two seasons at Liberty. Fortunately, he is a plus defender and plus runner who walked twice as much as he struck out in his lone year for the Tar Heels. He had more hit-by-pitches this year (27) than strikeouts (22), and he's never posted an OBP below .450, so if it all works out Kepley could lead off, at least against righties.
