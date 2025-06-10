Kash Mayfield News: Returns to action at Single-A

Mayfield (shoulder) struck out four over two perfect innings in a start of Single-A Lake Elsinore last Wednesday.

Mayfield made his first appearance since May 13 after he had been shut down with left shoulder discomfort, though Lake Elsinore never placed him on its injured list. One of the top lower-level prospects in the San Diego system, Mayfield has accrued a 4.84 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB across 22.1 innings over seven starts at Single-A this season.