Keegan Akin Injury: Facing hitters Monday

Akin (shoulder) will throw live batting practice at the Orioles' complex in Florida on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Assuming everything goes well during Akin's live session, the plan is for him to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk sometime next week. The 30-year-old southpaw has been on the IL since July 2, so he likely won't need more than one or two tune-up appearances in the minors before rejoining the Orioles.