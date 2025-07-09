Keegan Akin Injury: Gets injection in shoulder

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Wednesday that Akin will be shut down 5-to-7 days after receiving an injection in his injured left shoulder, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The hope is that the injection will speed along the healing process and allow Akin to begin a rehab assignment after the All-Star break. Akin has put up a 3.38 ERA and 38:18 K:BB over 38 innings out of the bullpen in 2025.