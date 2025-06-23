Keibert Ruiz Injury: Sent to hospital for evaluation
Ruiz (head) was taken to a local hospital for a CT scan after leaving Monday's game against the Padres, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Ruiz was struck by a foul ball while in the dugout and sent for further evaluation after a lump formed on the side of his head, per Zuckerman. Riley Adams would be in line for more chances behind the plate if Ruiz is forced to miss time.
