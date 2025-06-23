Menu
Keibert Ruiz Injury: Sent to hospital for evaluation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Ruiz (head) was taken to a local hospital for a CT scan after leaving Monday's game against the Padres, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Ruiz was struck by a foul ball while in the dugout and sent for further evaluation after a lump formed on the side of his head, per Zuckerman. Riley Adams would be in line for more chances behind the plate if Ruiz is forced to miss time.

Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals
