The Nationals reinstated Ruiz (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Friday.

The 26-year-old landed on the injured list June 24 due to a concussion, but he's back on the active roster after missing little more than a week. Prior to the injury, Ruiz was scuffling at the plate through 15 games in June with a .167/.164/.204 slash line and just two extra-base hits.